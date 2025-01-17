AC Milan hero Pato: Leao can be club's most important player

AC Milan hero Alexandre Pato admits he's a fan of Rafael Leao.

Pato was back at the club last month for their 125 year anniversary celebrations.

On Leao, he said on the BSMT podcast: “Leao is a character. When I arrived at their age I was very small, they are all tall. They are too big, so Leao for me I have always esteemed him, I cheer for him.

"He has every chance of taking Milan to the top, so I’ll always be there to support him and hopefully he’ll score lots more goals for Milan and make them win.”

On returning to Milan and San Siro stadium, Kaka also said:

“As I was going I remembered all the places. ‘I used to go this way’, ‘I used to go that way’. I used to run with the car, I used to compete with Emerson, the Puma, the one who played for Roma, whoever got to Milanello first with the car. Then Galliani called my agent and told him to ask me to stop racing.

“I remembered everything. The streets, all the parts of Milanello. Then I met the lady who worked when I was there, who went to the room, left everything in place. The cook, the people who work there. I said to them, ‘I’d like to cry, but I can’t because there’s the room looking at me and making fun of me. But it was beautiful.

“I was young, I grew up there, so everything I experience in Milan makes me shiver.”