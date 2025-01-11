AC Milan attacker Leao: Fonseca and I just didn't work

Tribal Football
AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao admits his relationship with former coach Paulo Fonseca "didn't work".

There were hopes the Portugal attacker would thrive working with his countryman, but things failed to pan out as hoped.

Leao told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “I have nothing to say about our coach-player relationship, even though we had to resolve a couple of situations at the beginning – and I don’t mean problems, but situations. He tried to do his job, to apply his ideas and I think there’s always something to learn.

“But it didn’t work and whether he should have stayed or not, I’m certainly not the one to decide. However, I can say that everyone tried to give their all and that I wish Fonseca the best.”

On being benched, Leao also said: "I think that at least one explanation for three consecutive benches can be given, but sometimes coaches do that… It was the first time it happened to me at Milan and I also learned.

“If it happens again, and I hope not because I want to always be on the pitch, I will be more aware of what I have to do, that is, stay focused, not get down or lose confidence in myself, which is the most important thing to do our job at our best. In any case, the past is the past and I look to the future with confidence.”

