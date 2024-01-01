Tribal Football
AC Milan hero Papin urges fans to be patient with Fonseca
Former AC Milan striker Jean-Pierre Papin says fans should be patient with coach Paulo Fonseca.

Milan have stumbled in the opening weeks of the season under their new coach.

But Papin told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “They have a strong and complete squad thanks to the market purchases. And then there’s Fonseca, a good coach who I know well. You just have to give him time.

“The attacking football, but also the defensive compactness.

"It was a balanced team that for two years achieved excellent results and developed the players.”

