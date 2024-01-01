AC Milan hero Costacurta: I've never seen a youth talent like Camarda

AC Milan hero Billy Costacurta is convinced they have a potential world-beater on their hands in Francesco Camarda.

The striker made his debut last season at the age of 15.

Advertisement Advertisement

Asked if Camarda should be registered with Milan's new C team, Costacurta told Radio Rossonera: “He is so young that he has an evolution ahead of him that will last years. And an evolution, by its nature, is unpredictable: it can lead to an improvement, but it can also, upon completion, make no progress, leaving you as you were, or even lead to a worsening.

“Seeing Camarda now, how he plays against opponents two or three years older than him, the thought is that he really can have a bright future. I follow youth football a lot, and I repeat: I’ve never seen someone so strong at his age. Never seen it.

“What strikes me about him? Movements outside and inside the area. He has a strong ability to free himself from his marker. It’s something you have inside, no one can teach you. It’s pure instinct. I’ve seen few like him, moving away from the defender in the penalty area with just a body movement. Pippo Inzaghi comes to mind.

“But let’s also look at the first of the two goals scored against Portugal in the U17 European Championship final: in that solo goal, in which he starts from the left, cuts inside, beats the man twice and goes on to score, Camarda shows everything. Movement without the ball, technique, but above all clarity.

“The U23s of Juve and Atalanta have shown that, in that size and category, young people can grow. It will be the same for the Milan boys. Camarda could still make the Primavera, but I think that, if he continues like this, within a year and a half or two he will be able and will have to play in Serie A.

“But, in my opinion, he can already be in the orbit of the first squad. I’m not saying as a starter, but behind the designated ‘9’, he can fit in well. When the other guy isn’t there, he plays.”