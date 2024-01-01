AC Milan striker Leao I'm here to prove myself for Portugal

AC Milan striker Rafael Leao is full of pride being with Portugal at the Euros.

Leao is set to start against Turkey this afternoon.

He said, "Every time I step onto the pitch, I try to prove why I am chosen, to show what I can do for my club and my national team.

“I am prepared mentally, as the Euros have always been an objective and a dream. I am proud to compete with the Portugal shirt on my back.”

He added, “Turkey are a quality team and we mustn’t allow them too many spaces, as they can be dangerous. We studied what the coach told us and think it will be very different from the Czechia match, as there will be more spaces to play in.”