Giroud: Why it was right time to leave AC Milan and Europe

Olivier Giroud has expanded on his reasons behind leaving AC Milan for LAFC.

The veteran striker chose to quit Milan and Europe last month for the MLS club.

He told Le Figaro: “It’s a bit of everything. Being away from my family during international weeks, travelling a lot, playing more matches weighs on me. I made a more family-friendly career choice by signing with Los Angeles FC. Everyone knows that when you leave for the United States, it is more difficult to return to the national team. In any case, I feel an undeniable physical and mental fatigue."

On his France goalscoring record, Giroud continued: “I exceeded all my expectations. I could never have dreamed of such a destiny. I still need a few more games for Kylian to surpass me and he is counting on me to score this summer. They tell me I will reach 60 goals, but I don’t set myself that target, I really want to help the team in Germany.”

He added: “I don’t think I will be a coach. When you are the coach, there is even less time for you, it is even worse than when you are a player. My wife will kick me out if I leave again, I would like to stay in football because it’s what I know best. If it’s to work at a club, I want to learn the job of sporting director. It will be another adventure."