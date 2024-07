Al-Ittihad make contact with ex-AC Milan coach Pioli

Al-Ittihad have made contact with Stefano Pioli.

The former AC Milan coach's deal with the Rossonero will expire at the end of the season.

TMW says Al-Ittihad are in contact with Pioli about a move to the Saudi Pro League.

However, Pioli has resisted the approach, insisting he wants to take time over his next move.

The Italian does want to move abroad - and isn't shutting the door on the SPL for now.