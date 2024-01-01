AC Milan great Sacchi: Italian football needs fresh ideas

Former AC Milan coach Arrigo Sacchi says Italian football needs a shake-up.

Sacchi was left disappointed by this summer's Euros performance by Italy.

He wrote for La Gazzetta dello Sport: "When observing the Olympics, the first thing that comes to me is that our athletes are clearly superior to our footballers. It's been 8 years since we've been to the World Cup, which means we have some problems in the football world. These guys who are in Paris have worked a lot, often away from the spotlight, it's like when a farmer sows and then reaps you did your job well and if the weather was kind, you can be sure of having a good product. Italian football did not sow and consequently did not reap.

"To tell the truth, this process hasn't worked for many years: how long has it been since we invested in academies, didn't we focus on young people? I see, reading the newspapers, that this Serie A will also be full of foreigners. Great, if you think this will be the right path, go ahead. I think we should act in another way.

"We need to wake up, we football lovers! Italian football has two serious diseases: money and tactics. If you want to get far and be successful and above all if you want to spend little, there is a fairly simple method: you need to focus on play, strong motivation and team spirit. The bad impression made by the national team at the recent European Championship is the reflection of a movement that needs a powerful injection of ideas."