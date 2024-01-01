Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea agree Lukaku transfer with Premier League rival after Napoli deal falls through
Man Utd want Toney despite the move limiting youth players growth
Man Utd star says emotional farewell to supporters
Villa agreed deal for Chelsea star despite Atletico Madrid interest

AC Milan great Sacchi: Italian football needs fresh ideas

AC Milan great Sacchi: Italian football needs fresh ideas
AC Milan great Sacchi: Italian football needs fresh ideas
AC Milan great Sacchi: Italian football needs fresh ideasProfimedia
Former AC Milan coach Arrigo Sacchi says Italian football needs a shake-up.

Sacchi was left disappointed by this summer's Euros performance by Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He wrote for La Gazzetta dello Sport:  "When observing the Olympics, the first thing that comes to me is that our athletes are clearly superior to our footballers. It's been 8 years since we've been to the World Cup, which means we have some problems in the football world. These guys who are in Paris have worked a lot, often away from the spotlight, it's like when a farmer sows and then reaps you did your job well and if the weather was kind, you can be sure of having a good product. Italian football did not sow and consequently did not reap.

"To tell the truth, this process hasn't worked for many years: how long has it been since we invested in academies, didn't we focus on young people? I see, reading the newspapers, that this Serie A will also be full of foreigners. Great, if you think this will be the right path, go ahead. I think we should act in another way.

"We need to wake up, we football lovers! Italian football has two serious diseases: money and tactics. If you want to get far and be successful and above all if you want to spend little, there is a fairly simple method: you need to focus on play, strong motivation and team spirit. The bad impression made by the national team at the recent European Championship is the reflection of a movement that needs a powerful injection of ideas."

Mentions
Serie AAC Milan
Related Articles
Ganz: AC Milan must buy more than Morata and Pavlovic
Tomori welcomes new AC Milan defensive teammate Pavlovic
Worst injury fears realised for Real Madrid winger Palacios