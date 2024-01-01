Tomori welcomes new AC Milan defensive teammate Pavlovic

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori has welcomed new signing Strahinja Pavlovic.

The former RB Salzburg joined the Rossonero this week.

Tomori said: “We are happy with his arrival. He has shown great qualities in the Champions League. For me it is not a problem to play on the right. I can play on the right or left. We are waiting for him to start working with him."

Tomori also praised his young teammates after their preseason friendly win against Real Madrid.

He added, “(Mattia) Liberali and (Lorenzo) Torriani played a great game today. Can they be in the first team? Why not. They are gaining confidence, especially Liberali. He produced a fantastic assist. Torriani also kept a clan sheet today.”