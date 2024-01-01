Worst injury fears realised for Real Madrid winger Palacios

Real Madrid youngster Cesar Palacios has suffered an ACL injury.

The talented winger broke down during Real's preseason friendly defeat to AC Milan in the US.

Advertisement Advertisement

Palacios told reporters after the match, "It doesn't look good...", and those fears have now been confirmed.

He hias suffered a snapped anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The injury coming after a heavy challenge from Milan defender Malick Thiaw.

It's now being discussed between the player and the club whether he should undergo surgery.