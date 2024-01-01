AC Milan great Maldini: Daniel proving himself at Monza

AC Milan great Paolo Maldini is happy seeing son Daniel Maldini impress with Monza.

Maldini Jr is thriving under Monza coach Alessandro Nesta, a former Milan teammate of his father's.

Advertisement Advertisement

Paolo told TMW, joking: "I know him well!"

He continued: "I've always had few doubts. There are players who are early and others who are late, he probably belongs to the latter category. He undoubtedly has a quality that is not common in shooting, in seeing the game and physically he has grown.

"There are those who explode at 16, some a little later, now is the time to show what he's worth and I think he's doing it."