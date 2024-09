Monza coach Nesta: Maldini talent has no limits

Monza coach Alessandro Nesta is convinced by the potential of Daniel Maldini.

The striker made a permanent move to Monza from AC Milan over the summer.

Nesta played with Maldini's father, Paolo Maldini, at Milan and is convinced by the youngster's prospects.

He said, “I’ve known him since he was a child… even he doesn’t know the potential he has, he has impressive shots, he must improve in the management of the game.

"If he finds the key he has no limits.”