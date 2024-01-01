Monza striker Maldini happy scoring in AC Milan defeat

Tribal Football
Monza striker Daniel Maldini was happy scoring against former club AC Milan last night.

Maldini scored in the Trofeo Berlusconi defeat as Milan won 3-1 on the night.

The striker said afterwards: "It's always nice to score, to do it at Milan, this evening, for the President... It was a great evening.

“(I want to) help the team as much as possible with goals and assists to save us, then we'll see. 

"I had already been there (San Siro) with Spezia two years ago, I was prepared."

On coach Alessandro Nesta, he added: “I'm very happy that he's our coach”

