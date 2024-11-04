Atalanta coach Gasperini: Maldini type of player we're interested in

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini hasn't denied interest in Monza attacker Daniel Maldini.

The new Italy cap is being linked with a move away from Monza in January, with Inter Milan keen.

After victory at Napoli on Sunday, Gasperini was asked about Maldini and told Radio Anch'io Sport: "I don't know, he's definitely a guy who's doing very well.

"Atalanta needs to look around, especially at this player profile. They're the ones they can afford, who they can improve and grow.

"The most important objective for Atalanta is the balance sheets, the type of profile they're thinking of is very similar to Maldini's."

