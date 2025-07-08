AC Milan director Ibrahimovic's influence now watered down

AC Milan director Zlatan Ibrahimovic's position is under cloud after Igli Tare's arrival as sporting director.

It was Tare's decision to bring back Max Allegri as new coach and at the club's presentation, Ibrahimovic was absent for the unveiling.

"I'm waiting for him, I haven't seen him yet," said Allegri on Monday.

"When it was made official, we spoke, I'm happy. He was a player who, together with the others, gave me my first Scudetto, now he has started a new career as a manager. He is a consultant and must be an example for what his mentality has been."

While Ibrahimovic was missing as he was out of the country, TMW says it's clear his powers have been watered down since Tare's appointment.