AC Milan chief Tare finds Maignan replacement as Chelsea move closer

AC Milan sports chief Igli Tare is preparing to replace Mike Maignan.

TMW says Milan are close to selling Maignan to Chelsea over the next 48 hours.

The Blues want to close a deal before Tuesday night's Club World Cup transfer deadline.

Chelsea's latest offer of €15m has been rejected by Milan, which are insisting on €25m to sell. A new proposal involving bonuses reaching Milan's price is now expected to be tabled by Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Tare has already identified Maignan's replacement in Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

Amongst a raft of candidates, Milinkovic-Savic is the option favoured by Tare.