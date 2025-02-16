Tribal Football
AC Milan director Ibrahimovic reveals Theo, Maignan contract talks
AC Milan director Zlatan Ibrahimovic says new contract talks are underway with Theo Hernandez and Mike Maignan.

Both players are under pressure after recent performances, but Ibrahimovic insists they want to keep both players.

The Swede said before yesterday's win against Verona: “We are talking.

"They are both important to us and both are happy to be at Milan. There have been many offers for our players but they are still at Milan.

"There is maximum confidence in the project. We work every day to bring results."

 

