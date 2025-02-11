CONFIRMED: Como had €54M Theo bid accepted by AC Milan

Como and AC Milan struck a deal for Theo Hernandez in the final days of the winter market, it has been revealed.

Como president Mirwan Suwarso hinted a transfer was close for the Milan left-back.

And La Repubblica's Giulio Cardone is reporting on the newspaper's Youtube channel: "A sensational offer that was there and was presented by Como to Milan: €54m for Theo Hernandez, think €54m.

"Offer presented by Como to Milan for Theo Hernandez: Milan had clearly accepted the offer, also because we are talking about a player whose contract expires in June 2026; Theo Hernandez legitimately refused the proposal to move to Como because he has many objectives in play with Milan.

"This offer shows the economic power of the Indonesian owners of Como."