AC Milan management ready to sell to buy Felix

AC Milan management have already made a decision on signing Joao Felix.

Felix is on-loan at Milan from Chelsea to the end of the season, with no permanent option included.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport says Milan have seen enough and want to sign Felix outright.

As such, they are already planning to raise funds to convince Chelsea to sell.

Theo Hernandez and Rafael Leao could both be made available in order to fund the permanent signing of Felix this summer.