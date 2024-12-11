AC Milan director Ibrahimovic: Pulisic must be louder
AC Milan director Zlatan Ibrahimovic would like to see Christian Pulisic come out of his shell more.
Ibrahimovic feels the USA captain can be more vocal as a leader on and off the pitch.
He told CBS Sports: "The only slightly negative thing about Pulisic is that he is a bit quiet.
"He is known for being Captain America, but he doesn't like being one. Maybe he doesn't see himself as a superhero. He plays with a low profile and with his feet on the ground.
"But he is Captain America, I don't care what he says he is. If this puts more pressure on him, I don't care. It's his fault: if he wasn't so good, we wouldn't ask him for anything."
