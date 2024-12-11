Tribal Football
Most Read
Mbappe and Vini score as Real Madrid edge Atalanta in five-goal thriller
Atalanta defender Beukema flattered by Real Madrid rumours: We'll see...
Puma face marketing nightmare after Chelsea's Cucurella throws £220 boots in the bin
Ex-Real Madrid midfielder Khedira: Vinicius Jr should change

AC Milan director Ibrahimovic: Pulisic must be louder

Carlos Volcano
AC Milan director Ibrahimovic: Pulisic must be louder
AC Milan director Ibrahimovic: Pulisic must be louderAC Milan/Getty
AC Milan director Zlatan Ibrahimovic would like to see Christian Pulisic come out of his shell more.

Ibrahimovic feels the USA captain can be more vocal as a leader on and off the pitch.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told CBS Sports: "The only slightly negative thing about Pulisic is that he is a bit quiet.

"He is known for being Captain America, but he doesn't like being one. Maybe he doesn't see himself as a superhero. He plays with a low profile and with his feet on the ground.

"But he is Captain America, I don't care what he says he is. If this puts more pressure on him, I don't care. It's his fault: if he wasn't so good, we wouldn't ask him for anything."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Serie APulisic ChristianAC Milan
Related Articles
The Calcio Comment: Atalanta thriving under football genius Gasperini
Arsenal turn down £12M bid from Napoli for talented defender
AC Milan coach Fonseca: Red Star tough; directors support me