AC Milan director Ibrahimovic: Pulisic must be louder

AC Milan director Zlatan Ibrahimovic would like to see Christian Pulisic come out of his shell more.

Ibrahimovic feels the USA captain can be more vocal as a leader on and off the pitch.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told CBS Sports: "The only slightly negative thing about Pulisic is that he is a bit quiet.

"He is known for being Captain America, but he doesn't like being one. Maybe he doesn't see himself as a superhero. He plays with a low profile and with his feet on the ground.

"But he is Captain America, I don't care what he says he is. If this puts more pressure on him, I don't care. It's his fault: if he wasn't so good, we wouldn't ask him for anything."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play