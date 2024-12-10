AC Milan coach Fonseca: Red Star tough; directors support me

AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca says there'll be no underestimating Red Star Belgrade tomorrow night.

Milan host Red Star at San Siro stadium for their latest Champions League clash, with Fonseca wary of their form in Europe.

What kind of opponent is Red Star?

"They are a tough obstacle, they only have three points but they are coming off a 5-1 win against Stuttgart."

Who will replace Pulisic?

"Loftus-Cheek, I have total confidence in him."

A Milan at two speeds between the league and the Champions League?

"They are totally different games, but in the league we are getting closer every day to what we are doing in the Champions League."

How is Theo?

"He's working well, let's show him what he needs to improve on."

Is this a Milan that must always aim to score one more goal than the opponent?

"We have improved a lot defensively recently. In Bratislava it was a particular match, but the team learned a lot defensively and I am sure that tomorrow we will do well defensively because the team is much better."

Do you feel protected and supported by your directors?

"Yes, always. I've always felt the support of the company. Always."

The club, however, cannot be happy with what they are seeing...

"We are working to change. I am here and I continue to believe that we are improving and will eventually arrive in a different position. I have no doubts about this, which is why I continue to work every day with the same confidence and positivity that I have had since day one. I understand, if we look at the standings, the feelings of the fans. But we are working to improve."

Milan aiming to finish in the top eight?

"The most important thing is to win the next match, but I can't say we don't think we can finish in the top eight."

When you coach a team for Europe, do you do it differently?

"Champions League is always a different competition, it's a different motivation. The way we prepare for the games is the same, because we always want to win. The opponents, the structures, the strategies change. In my head I know the prestige of Milan in Europe and how important it is to do well in the Champions League, because Milan is a Champions League team."