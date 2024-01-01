Tribal Football
AC Milan director Ibrahimovic: Pavlovic has the nastiness we need
AC Milan director Zlatan Ibrahimovic is delighted with their swoop for Strahinja Pavlovic.

The Serbia defender arrived this week from RB Salzburg.

Ibrahimovic said: "Pavlovic was the perfect player according to our scout team. We followed him for quite a while, in the end we were all convinced.

"He is an aggressive left-footed player, in our defence there was only Theo with the left foot, which we want.

"We need a bit of nastiness and Pavlovic is right for this team. Fonseca likes him a lot, he is young and has a lot of room for growth. He has experience in the Champions League and international football.

"We did everything to get him here. I am 200% sure that he will be one of the fans' favourites. He is someone who enters every duel with his heart, the fans feel it when you give 200% and I say this as a former footballer. Welcome to Milan, Strahinja Pavlovic."

Tomori welcomes new AC Milan defensive teammate Pavlovic