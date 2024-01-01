Tribal Football
Pavlovic delighted joining AC Milan: Vidic my inspiration

Strahinja Pavlovic is delighted joining AC Milan.

The Serbia defender was presented to the media today after arriving last week from RB Salzburg.

He said, "Strahinja means 'fearless'. I like my name, it describes me well.

"There were some great defenders (at Milan) like Maldini, Stam and Nesta. They were fantastic but unfortunately I was too young to follow them. But for me these three were incredible"

"For me, Vidic (was a role-model): I think he was a very strong defender due to his style of play. I watched him when I was younger and I always followed him. He was my inspiration."

On his presence in the locker room, Pavlovic added: "It's very important to have a winning character and I pay a lot of attention to this aspect.

"I'm obviously very happy to be able to play with Noah (Okafor) again. We played together for two seasons and have a great relationship."

