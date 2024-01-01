Pavlovic delighted joining AC Milan: Vidic my inspiration

The Serbia defender was presented to the media today after arriving last week from RB Salzburg.
He said, "Strahinja means 'fearless'. I like my name, it describes me well.
"There were some great defenders (at Milan) like Maldini, Stam and Nesta. They were fantastic but unfortunately I was too young to follow them. But for me these three were incredible"
"For me, Vidic (was a role-model): I think he was a very strong defender due to his style of play. I watched him when I was younger and I always followed him. He was my inspiration."
On his presence in the locker room, Pavlovic added: "It's very important to have a winning character and I pay a lot of attention to this aspect.
"I'm obviously very happy to be able to play with Noah (Okafor) again. We played together for two seasons and have a great relationship."