AC Milan defender Simic on the move

AC Milan defender Jan-Carlo Simic is on the move.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Anderlecht are making progress in negotiations with Milan for Simic .

The Belgian giants are approaching a permanent signing of the 19-year-old centre-back. Milan will include a resale clause.

Romano states: "Anderlecht are advancing in talks to sign Jan-Carlo Simić from AC Milan, as revealed yesterday.

"New contacts today between clubs over permanent move with Milan to include sell-on clause into the agreement."