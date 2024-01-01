Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex Newcastle star leaves Saudi Pro League as he joins Mourinho in new project
Chelsea eager to sign Wolves playmaker who could transform the squad
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Newcastle chasing Chelsea star in SHOCK transfer

AC Milan defender Simic on the move

AC Milan defender Simic on the move
AC Milan defender Simic on the move
AC Milan defender Simic on the moveProfimedia
AC Milan defender Jan-Carlo Simic is on the move.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Anderlecht are making progress in negotiations with Milan for Simic .

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Belgian giants are approaching a permanent signing of the 19-year-old centre-back. Milan will include a resale clause.

Romano states: "Anderlecht are advancing in talks to sign Jan-Carlo Simić from AC Milan, as revealed yesterday.

"New contacts today between clubs over permanent move with Milan to include sell-on clause into the agreement."

Mentions
Serie ASimic Jan-CarloAC MilanAnderlechtFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Giaccherini questions AC Milan deal for Morata: What about Camarda?
Spurs reject two offers from AC Milan for Emerson
AC Milan defender Tomori: I played with Morata at Chelsea