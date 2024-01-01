AC Milan defender Gabbia: We're very sorry Kalulu left for Juventus

AC Milan defender Matteo Gabbia is disappointed with the departure of Pierre Kalulu.

The France defender has left Milan for Juventus.

Advertisement Advertisement

Gabbia said: "Pierre is a player who has been very important to us, then different decisions were made.

"On a human level we are very sorry, I wish him the best for him as a person and as a player. These are things that can happen in football."

On coach Paulo Fonseca, he also said: "Certainly some tactical dictates have changed, some types of training. The team is trying to do the best they can: the type of training has changed, some physical loads. We are all very happy and all rowing in the same direction: consequently I am sure that we will see excellent results."