AC Milan defender Gabbia: We're very sorry Kalulu left for Juventus

AC Milan defender Matteo Gabbia is disappointed with the departure of Pierre Kalulu.

The France defender has left Milan for Juventus.

Gabbia said: "Pierre is a player who has been very important to us, then different decisions were made.

"On a human level we are very sorry, I wish him the best for him as a person and as a player. These are things that can happen in football."

On coach Paulo Fonseca, he also said: "Certainly some tactical dictates have changed, some types of training. The team is trying to do the best they can: the type of training has changed, some physical loads. We are all very happy and all rowing in the same direction: consequently I am sure that we will see excellent results."

