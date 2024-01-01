Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd directors make final call on Ten Hag
Ten Hag takes holiday as Man Utd directors meet
WHOAH! Spurs, Man Utd made contact with Spain coach De la Fuente
Rooney hoping Ten Hag stays with Man Utd

AC Milan defender Gabbia surprised by Italy call

AC Milan defender Gabbia surprised by Italy call
AC Milan defender Gabbia surprised by Italy callAction Plus
AC Milan defender Mattia Gabbia admits his Italy call came as a surprise.

It marks the first time the 24 year-old has been involved with the senior squad.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“I did not expect to be called up, even if I did have some hope. Being here is a special sensation and I am very happy,” Gabbia told Vivo Azzurro TV.

“I will try to enjoy this week to the fullest, giving my best and trying to understand what the coach wants.

"Wearing the Azzurri jersey is a reason to be proud and a sense of responsibility, it must be honoured in every moment.”

Mentions
Serie AGabbia MatteoAC Milan
Related Articles
Galeone: Allegri would jump at chance of AC Milan return
Asmir Begovic exclusive: Returning to Everton; Friedkins takeover; my young goalkeeper to watch
Baresi named first inductee into AC Milan Hall of Fame