AC Milan defender Gabbia surprised by Italy call

AC Milan defender Mattia Gabbia admits his Italy call came as a surprise.

It marks the first time the 24 year-old has been involved with the senior squad.

“I did not expect to be called up, even if I did have some hope. Being here is a special sensation and I am very happy,” Gabbia told Vivo Azzurro TV.

“I will try to enjoy this week to the fullest, giving my best and trying to understand what the coach wants.

"Wearing the Azzurri jersey is a reason to be proud and a sense of responsibility, it must be honoured in every moment.”