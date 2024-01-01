Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea management losing patience with Lavia
Ten Hag takes holiday as Man Utd directors meet
Man Utd directors make final call on Ten Hag
Premier League sides ready to pounce on Lille striker after he refuses new contract

Galeone: Allegri would jump at chance of AC Milan return

Galeone: Allegri would jump at chance of AC Milan return
Galeone: Allegri would jump at chance of AC Milan returnAction Plus
Former Serie A coach Giovanni Galeone says Max Allegri should be back in charge of AC Milan.

Allegri remains a free agent after being sacked at the end of last season by Juventus.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Confidant and mentor Galeone insists Allegri would be the best option for Milan as doubts persist over current coach, Paulo Fonseca.

He told Radio Kiss Kiss: "Max won immediately in Milan, as soon as he arrived at the Rossoneri.

"His return to the current Milan would be perfect for the great technical qualities of the squad. They have important individuals in attack and Max would be capable of giving solidity to the defence.

"If he were to receive an offer from (director Zlatan) Ibrahimovic I think he would accept, without a doubt."

Mentions
Serie AAC MilanJuventusAllegri MassimilianoFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Bonucci: Why I chose AC Milan over Man City, PSG offers
Ten Hag's last stand? Why Ratcliffe must know Man Utd in too deep to change course now
Sir Alex wants Man Utd to go Italian for next manager