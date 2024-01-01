Galeone: Allegri would jump at chance of AC Milan return

Former Serie A coach Giovanni Galeone says Max Allegri should be back in charge of AC Milan.

Allegri remains a free agent after being sacked at the end of last season by Juventus.

Confidant and mentor Galeone insists Allegri would be the best option for Milan as doubts persist over current coach, Paulo Fonseca.

He told Radio Kiss Kiss: "Max won immediately in Milan, as soon as he arrived at the Rossoneri.

"His return to the current Milan would be perfect for the great technical qualities of the squad. They have important individuals in attack and Max would be capable of giving solidity to the defence.

"If he were to receive an offer from (director Zlatan) Ibrahimovic I think he would accept, without a doubt."