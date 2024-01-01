Asmir Begovic exclusive: Returning to Everton; Friedkins takeover; my young goalkeeper to watch

After a year away, Asmir Begovic agreed to return to Everton after 12 months of regular football in the Championship with QPR.

The former Chelsea, Bournemouth and AC Milan goalkeeper signed for the Toffees as support for Jordan Pickford and Joao Virginia after talks with manager Sean Dyche.

Now six weeks into the new season, Begovic was happy to speak with Tribalfootball.com about his return to Goodison Park, the club's imminent sale to the Friedkin Group and his plans beyond his playing career.

During your career, you’ve played for some great teams like Portsmouth, Stoke, Chelsea, Bournemouth, AC Milan, and Everton. Which was your best experience?

I would like to say that I’ve enjoyed my time at each and every club. AC Milan was probably my best experience—it’s a very special club in many ways. I really enjoyed my time there.

You’ve worked under some of football’s top managers, including Tony Pulis, Mark Hughes, José Mourinho, Stefano Pioli, and Sean Dyche. How was your experience working with them?

I had great relationships with all of my managers, and they believed in me, which I really valued. I would say Tony Pulis because he believed in me at an early age and gave me the opportunity to really establish myself in the Premier League.

You hold a special Guinness World Record for the longest goal scored in football for your long kick against Southampton on November 2, 2013. How did you feel in that moment, and how do you look back on it now?

At the time, I didn’t react much because I wasn’t sure what to do with myself. But as time has gone on, I realize how rare and special that moment was. It’s something I’ll remember forever.

You had the opportunity to play for Chelsea under José Mourinho. How was your experience, and what was it like training alongside a world-class goalkeeper like Thibaut Courtois?

It was an amazing experience to work with world-class people. I learned a lot from the manager and from top players. Courtois and I had a great relationship—we pushed each other every day, won trophies together, and are still friends today.

You also had a stint in Italian football with AC Milan, one of the most prestigious clubs in the world. How was your experience in Italy?

Playing football in Italy is a unique feeling. The people are incredibly passionate about the game, and none more so than Milanisti. It was an incredible experience, and I couldn’t be prouder of my time at such a legendary club.

This year, you returned to Everton. Can you tell us more about that decision? Did you have any other offers?

I had other offers for sure, but when Everton called again, it was an easy decision to come back. The club is huge, and Evertonians really bleed blue, so it’s a pleasure to be here.

Is your current role at Everton purely as a player, or is there a coaching element involved?

It’s purely a playing role. I’m helping to set standards each day and push all of the players to improve so we can keep our culture strong.

You’re working with Sean Dyche again. How has that experience been for you?

Sean Dyche is one of my favorite managers. He knows exactly what he wants and is very clear with each player. It’s great to play for him, and I’m really enjoying it.

After a year away from Everton, was it easy to settle back into the team?

It’s been very easy to get back into things. Not much has changed, which was nice, and I felt really comfortable being back with everyone here. It’s been awesome.

Last season, you played 46 games for QPR. Did you have any doubts about taking up a reserve role after such a demanding season?

No doubts at all, especially for a club like Everton. I’m happy to support all of the goalkeepers like an older brother but also compete every day.

The club recently saw a change in ownership with the Friedkin Group taking over. Has that impacted the players?

It hasn’t been talked about much among the players. We focus on our day-to-day responsibilities and control what we can. We hope the changes will be positive for the club.

Jarrad Branthwaite has returned after an injury. How important is his presence for the team?

Jarrad is a very important player for the team, and his presence was missed a lot. It’s great to have strong competition for places across the squad.

You’ve played with some great central defenders in your career. How would you rate Branthwaite in terms of potential?

He has the potential to be up there with the best. He has all the attributes, and I hope he gets the opportunity to play for Everton for many years to come.

Is there a young goalkeeper across Europe we should be keeping an eye on?

I really like James Beadle (Brighton on-loan with Sheffield Wednesday) in the English Championship. He’s worth keeping an eye on, and he has a big future ahead of him.

Who are your top five goalkeepers in the world right now?

I’d say Courtois, Maignan, Oblak, Alisson, and Donnarumma are the top five.

Finally, what are your plans for the future?

I want to play for as long as possible and stay in the game in some capacity afterward. I also run my own goalkeeping brand, AB1GK, which sells products worldwide, and I operate goalkeeping academies and camps. I want to continue running that for as long as I can.

- Click here to check out Asmir's AB1GK website