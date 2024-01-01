Baresi named first inductee into AC Milan Hall of Fame

In a year filled with milestones and celebrations, AC Milan have announced the launch of its Hall of Fame, presented by Emirates, to honor the players and key figures who have left an indelible mark on the Club’s history.

The AC Milan Hall of Fame aims to celebrate and preserve the legacy of individuals who have represented the Club with distinction, both on and off the pitch. Through their achievements, conduct, and commitment, these members will serve as enduring symbols of the Rossoneri spirit. The Hall of Fame is not only a tribute to past accomplishments but also a source of inspiration for future generations, reflecting the Club’s dedication to nurturing greatness.

To mark the importance of this launch, AC Milan have announced Franco Baresi as the first official inductee into the AC Milan Hall of Fame presented by Emirates. Celebrating his 50th anniversary with the Club this year, Baresi’s inclusion honors not only his legendary status as one of football’s greatest defenders but also his lifelong dedication to AC Milan.

Having spent his entire playing career with the Rossoneri and now serving as the Honorary Vice-President of the Club, Baresi’s induction marks the perfect starting point for this prestigious honor, ensuring that the legacy of AC Milan’s icons is celebrated and preserved for future generations.

Speaking of his induction into the Hall of Fame, Baresi said: “I am deeply honored to have been chosen by AC Milan as the first inductee into the Hall of Fame, representing the glorious history of this Club and celebrating my 50 years in the red and black. This recognition fills me with pride. AC Milan is not just about victories and titles; it embodies style, passion, and sacrifice - values and people that have made this Club great. I hope this project inspires future generations to continue building on our legacy.”

A Unique Selection Process

The AC Milan Hall of Fame will feature two categories of members: Elected Members, chosen through a voting process by registered AC Milan fans, and Honorary Members, who will be inducted at the discretion of the Club. In its inaugural year, the Hall of Fame will focus on former strikers, with 24 legendary forwards set to be shortlisted, culminating in three inductees.

The selected strikers will be announced on the AC Milan Together website and on the Club’s social media channels, with voting set to open today, Tuesday 8 October.

The selection mechanism is driven by the fans and will follow a four-stage voting process. The initial phase will feature a list of 24 eligible nominees, and fans will vote to narrow the field down to 21 in the first round, with the top three advancing to the next phase.

The process will be repeated in the second and third rounds, reducing the pool of candidates each time, until 9 finalists remain. The final voting round will open on 4 November, when fans will select the three best forward to secure a prestigious spot in the AC Milan Hall of Fame presented by Emirates.

Each of the first four years will focus on specific playing positions, starting with strikers in 2024, and expanding to midfielders, defenders, and goalkeepers in subsequent years. From the fifth year onward, the process will open up to all positions, ensuring comprehensive recognition of the Club’s greatest talents.

To be eligible for the Hall of Fame, potential nominees must have appeared in at least 50 official matches and have demonstrated excellence and distinction, either through individual or collective honors. Additionally, candidates must have conducted themselves in alignment with the values of AC Milan throughout their careers and be officially retired from professional football.

For more information on the Hall of Fame presented by Emirates, visit the AC Milan Together website.