AC Milan coach Fonseca: We all understand fans’ frustration

AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca is aware of supporter discontent.

Fans are now protesting against management over their inconsistent season so far.

Ahead of Friday night's clash with Genoa, Fonseca said: "We all understand the fans’ frustration, but I have to say that nobody more than us wants to win.

“We understand the fans. The lads are strong, and they understand the fans. What we can do is work honestly to change this situation and get better results, which the fans deserve.

"I always respect others’ ideas. Now, it’s easier because of the results, and it’s always easier after the games. Is there room for improvement? We must improve our results, and I am convinced we’ll do so.

“I feel the same as the players and the directors. I hear the whistles, but we are all together here. I don’t think the fans love me more than the players. I don’t step aside at this moment.”

