Capello pulls apart AC Milan squad; slams transfer decisions

Former AC Milan coach Fabio Capello is unconvinced by the quality of Paulo Fonseca's squad.

Capello says the coach has been let down by management's transfer work over the summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Before asking ourselves whether it was more or less correct, let's ask ourselves two questions: who made the decisions? And above all, were the choices made in agreement with Paulo Fonseca, the coach? Well, knowing these answers would help us understand.

"My impression is that on certain purchases, but also on certain sales, no thoughtful football evaluations were made and even less were the needs of the Portuguese coach listened to. When I say thoughtful football evaluations, Ariedo Braida, a manager of extraordinary competence, always comes to mind. Braida was not only exceptional in understanding the level of a player, but above all he knew what it meant to play for Milan.

"I always remember his jokes: 'Well done, but is he fit for San Siro?' It's not like playing elsewhere, he has a different specific weight. For example, Emerson Royal doesn't seem like a Milan player to me. It's a purchase I wouldn't have made, because it doesn't improve you in an area of ​​the pitch where you already had Calabria, the young Jimenez and, if you wanted, Kalulu, who would have been useful as a centre-back.

"I also think that a right back was needed, but if you buy one, you have to level up. And you didn't do that with the Brazilian. The same goes for Pavlovic, although I would be more cautious about the Serbian: he's still young and we've seen too little of him. Here too, however, I wonder if it was such a necessary purchase and why, instead, not keep Kalulu who already knew the environment and is doing well at Juve.

"The main course of the market should have been the striker, given that Giroud had left. Morata and Abraham arrived, but the Rossoneri fans are wondering why Milan didn't buy a real goalscorer, someone who scored 20 goals. As if it were easy.

"The question to ask is: who could have been bought with the same budget? I don't see any reliable and reachable strikers around. Morata, then, is a complete player, a leader and I don't think Milan could have found anyone better. And Abraham as an alternative from the bench is more than acceptable."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play