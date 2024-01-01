AC Milan coach Fonseca: This I guarantee our fans 100%

AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca has assured fans they'll play attacking football this season.

Fonseca's Milan meet Manchester City on Saturday night in the US.

The Portuguese told CBS Mornings: “I can guarantee you 100% that you will see an attacking Milan, which dominates the matches, recovers the ball quickly and makes the fans proud. We will defend differently from last season, I don’t want to make comparisons but it will be different, we have to improve if we want to win.

“For me, players have no age: if they have quality and courage, they play.

“The games have changed a lot in the last seasons. In Italy, not different, I was in France for two years, and I didn’t see all the games in Italy but I see some differences. The other day, I saw Como, who were promoted to Serie A, and offensively, they are very very strong…”