Pulisic proud being with AC Milan in his native US

Pulisic proud being with AC Milan in his native US

Christian Pulisic is full of pride being with AC Milan in his native US.

The US captain produced career-best form with the Rossonero in his first season in Serie A.

Advertisement Advertisement

“It’s incredible to be back here with Milan, such an iconic club, getting to show them a bit of my country and where I grew up," Pulisic beamed.

"Playing games here in front of some family and friends is going to be a pretty cool experience for me.

“Being in Italy this past year, just seeing the passion of the fans, walking around the city the feeling that you get, it’s different, and it’s tough to find something quite like it in America at the moment. I’m really lucky.

“Yeah it’s different, I’ve been in Europe for over 10 years now which sounds crazy. It’s difficult at the beginning, I think people definitely look at this guy and say you know he’s an American guy I don’t want him taking my spot. You need a strong mentality and that’s been one of my strengths.

“Not caring what people think, showing people what I can do and hopefully, they’ll accept me for who I am.

“it can be a bit of a culture shock um like I said I’ve been in Europe for so long I’m almost used to it. However, at the beginning of last season I remember when I didn’t speak a word of Italian you go into the first training sessions and the coach is yelling things,”