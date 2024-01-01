Tribal Football
Newcastle need to up bid for AC Milan defender

Premier League giants Newcastle United must up their bid for Malick Thiaw this summer.

The Magpies are eager to secure the AC Milan center half to shore up their backline.

However, Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport states that Milan are not going to sell on the cheap.

The Italian giants will only cash in on Thiaw if the offer exceeds £34 million in guaranteed payments.

The source adds that the first offer from Newcastle was flat out rejected due to being too low.

The Magpies must now consider if they want to come back in with a second offer.

