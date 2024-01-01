AC Milan coach Fonseca rejects sack rumours

AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca says he's not bothered by sacking rumours.

Ahead of today's derby against Inter Milan, Fonseca goes into the game with job in doubt.

“I don’t think about this, honestly,” he said.

“The team and the game against Inter are the most important things. I’m focused on my job, as always, making the team improve to be ready for tomorrow’s game.

“I am 51. If I listened to what the media said, I’d not be able to work. I don’t care about it; it’s not important to me. If you post something on Instagram and I tell you: ‘I don’t like your soul patch beard, ‘ I am sure you won’t like it and will be upset with me.

"Many people say many things, so how can I remain calm and trust my work if I read what everyone says? To me, what’s important is what I feel here, what people working here make me feel.”