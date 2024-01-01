Prem four chasing AC Milan attacker Saelemaekers

Tribal Football
Several Premier League clubs are assessing AC Milan man Alexis Saelemaekers.

The talented winger is the subject of serious interest from the likes of Nottingham Forest and Leicester City.

Both clubs are pushing to bring in Saelemaekers to bolster their front lines.

However, they face serious competition from two teams that may be able to offer more stability higher up the league table.

Fulham and West Ham United are also circling for the winger, per Italian reports.

Milan are said to value the star at roughly £8.5m to £16.8m, which should fit within Premier League budgets.

Christian Pulisic and Samuel Chukwueze have been preferred to him at Milan recently.

