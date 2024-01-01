Ipswich, Forest chasing AC Milan midfielder Saelemaekers

Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest are among the teams chasing Belgian international winger Alexis Saelemaekers.

The AC Milan star is wanted by a host of top Premier League clubs, including Leicester City.

According to Calciomercato.com, the interested clubs are ready to make official bids.

Saelemaekers, who plays on the right side, is surplus to requirements at Milan.

The 12-times-capped Belgium international was on loan at Bologna last season, scoring four goals in 30 games.

He has played 111 league matches for Milan, scoring six goals, while he has two more years left on his contract.