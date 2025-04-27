Tribal Football
Most Read
Mourinho on potentially taking the Leeds United job: I'm ready to go
Copa del Rey final preview: Real Madrid seek revenge on Barcelona
Real Madrid deny Copa final boycott claims amid ref meltdown
Bournemouth boss Iraola: I don't know what Man Utd will do

AC Milan chief Moncada drops fresh Conceicao hint

Carlos Volcano
AC Milan chief Moncada drops fresh Conceicao hint
AC Milan chief Moncada drops fresh Conceicao hintAC Milan
AC Milan chief Geoffrey Moncada insists the board is happy with the work of Sergio Conceicao.

Conceicao has just guided Milan into the Coppa Italia final after victory over city rivals Inter Milan. However, they also face the prospect of missing a top four finish and Champions League qualification this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Moncada says:“We are not satisfied with the table in Serie A. We want to do more. It’s important to win trophies, and it would be important to win two.

“We want to win the Coppa Italia. It’s the only chance to reach Europe, but we want to do more.

“We are very happy (with Conceico). He’s worked hard in three months, bringing an important methodology to Milanello, and we work well together."

Moncada also confirmed plans to hire a new sporting director.

He added, “We think about hiring a sporting director to develop the club and take it to the next level, but our current structure is already important.”

 

Mentions
Serie AConceicao SergioAC MilanFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Capello convinced by AC Milan squad quality: No need for overhaul
Chelsea open talks with Mendes for AC Milan attacker Leao
AC Milan coach Conceicao fumes: Lack of respect tough for me