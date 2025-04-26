Capello convinced by AC Milan squad quality: No need for overhaul

Tribal Football
Former AC Milan coach Fabio Capello insists the current squad doesn't need a summer overhaul.

The Rossoneri are into the Coppa Italia final, though are also on track to miss out on a top four finish and Champions League qualification.

Capello wrote for La Gazzetta dello Sport: “We need to start with the players already at the club, and elevate their value.

“This season, in a Milan that’s been in general confusion, (Tijjani) Reijnders, (Christian) Pulisic, and I would also say (Youssouf) Fofana have stood out.

“None of the others have performed like they did two nights ago — they have. They form a solid base. I’ve been closely following Reijnders between Milan and the Netherlands. You could tell he was a player of a different level, especially for the personality he has.

“I admit, though, I didn’t expect fifteen goals this season. He has a really strong sense of positioning. And together with Fofana, they form a great duo."

 

 

Keep Tomori?

He also opined: “I’ve seen great determination in (Strahinja) Pavlovic, and I wonder: why was (Fikayo) Tomori pushed to the margins? It surprises me seeing him today that he wasn’t considered before.

“I saw a (Rafael) Leao who was finally hungry: with his physical strength, if he played at 80% of his potential, he would be unstoppable — that should be his standard. But too often, he limits himself to 40%.

“Beyond that, (Mike) Maignan has bounced back, and I like him; it’s hard to find someone better without spending a lot of money. I have no doubts, I’d keep him.

“Pulisic is another player who brings consistency and quality, fitting perfectly in Milan. He’s one of those players who’s guaranteed a 6.5 rating, and sometimes even a 7 or higher. I always ask myself: who could I find better than him?”

