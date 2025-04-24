Chelsea open talks with Mendes for AC Milan attacker Leao

Chelsea have opened talks for AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao.

Milan management are said to be willing to sell the Portugal international this summer after a difficult season this term.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now Chelsea expert Simon Phillips is reporting the Blues are stepping up its interest in Leão.

The London giants have begun discussions with the player's agent Jorge Mendes regarding a possible transfer.

Leão has scored eleven goals and made eleven assists in 45 competitive matches this season.

His contract with Milan runs until 2028 and includes a buyout clause of €175m.