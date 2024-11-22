AC Milan chief Moncada details background of Morata, Reijnders and Pulisic deals

AC Milan technical director Geoffrey Moncada has explained the decisions behind bringing Alvaro Morata, Christian Pulisic and Tijjani Reijnders to the club.

All three players have proved outstanding for the Rossonero this season.

Moncada told MilanNews.it: “Morata is the perfect example of the anti-algorithm. We signed the captain of the Spain national team that won everything and had already played in Italy. I was totally convinced Alvaro was perfect for us, as his mentality is that of a leader.

“I spoke to his agent first, Zlatan Ibrahimovic then talked to the player as they already knew each other, and then we talked together.

“I like this example because it doesn’t come from data. He scored 22 goals last season with Atletico Madrid and is still a very, very interesting player with us who feels happy here.”

On Pulisic, he continued: “He was an incredible player at Borussia Dortmund, which is why Chelsea signed him. He can play on the right, the left, as a 10, behind the centre-forward.

“In Germany he had the most remarkable statistics, but not at Chelsea. We thought it’s not possible that a player like this cannot perform at the level of the Premier League.

“Timing has a big role in transfers, it wouldn’t have been possible two years earlier for us to get Pulisic, but it was when we lost Brahim Diaz. Playing wide right, he had the best season of his entire life with us, but now we are using him as a trequartista too.”

Reijnders is another who has surpassed expectations since his 2023 arrival from AZ Alkmaar.

“There are aspects at times that give you a little doubt. Reijnders took a lot of time to reach this level and had to leave AZ on loan to get playing time. Obviously, he was in our database, we had many reports where he wasn’t bad, but not at the top either,” stated Moncada.

“However, when AZ played in the Conference League, I saw him play against Lazio and then with West Ham, which is where I realised this player could do everything, ran hard, was technically gifted. He’s always positive, tries to carry the ball forward.

“I thought we should bring him to Milan and then see how he develops. Stefano Pioli told us in June that he wanted a midfielder with quality, a Number 8 to pull the strings, we showed him Reijnders and he was immediately impressed.

“I think he can score 10 goals easily this season, but also provide assists, which can be just as important.”

