Ex-AZ coach Jansen delighted seeing Reijnders succeeding with AC Milan

Former AZ Alkmaar coach Pascal Jansen is delighted seeing Tijjani Reijnders succeed with AC Milan.

Jansen worked with Reijnders at AZ before his sale last year.

“He never stopped, I had to tell him to stay calm and not chase everyone," he said.

"It’s not a figure of speech, I assure you. The impressive thing is that not only did he run everywhere but he did it without losing clarity and quality.

“For me Reijnders is among the best in the world, ahead of him at the moment perhaps only Rodri and Bellingham, but he can surpass them. Besides, if he always plays like this…”