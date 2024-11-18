Guti: I urged Real Madrid to sign these two Chelsea players as youngsters
Both Joao Felix and Jadon Sancho moved to Stamford Bridge, from Atletico Madrid and Manchester United respectively.
Felix was a permanent signing, while Sancho is a loan with an obligation to buy.
Guti, the former Real Madrid star, stated on El Chiringuito: "I saw him (Felix) in the Youth League and this kid was valuable, it was ridiculous how he played against the others.
He passed everyone. This kid had to be signed. I told Real Madrid that."
He added: "I was coaching Real Madrid's youth teams in the Youth League and were in the semi-finals against Joao Felix. He scored three goals. But I didn't even need to tell Real Madrid, the club followed this type of player."
Guti finished: "In the end, you pass on information and the club does what it wants with it. I saw players like him, like (Jadon) Sancho from Dortmund, in the Youth League, about whom I also said 'This player is worth signing'."