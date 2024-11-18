Guti: I urged Real Madrid to sign these two Chelsea players as youngsters

Real Madrid were advised to sign two players who arrived at Chelsea in the summer.

Both Joao Felix and Jadon Sancho moved to Stamford Bridge, from Atletico Madrid and Manchester United respectively.

Felix was a permanent signing, while Sancho is a loan with an obligation to buy.

Guti, the former Real Madrid star, stated on El Chiringuito: "I saw him (Felix) in the Youth League and this kid was valuable, it was ridiculous how he played against the others.

He passed everyone. This kid had to be signed. I told Real Madrid that."

He added: "I was coaching Real Madrid's youth teams in the Youth League and were in the semi-finals against Joao Felix. He scored three goals. But I didn't even need to tell Real Madrid, the club followed this type of player."

Guti finished: "In the end, you pass on information and the club does what it wants with it. I saw players like him, like (Jadon) Sancho from Dortmund, in the Youth League, about whom I also said 'This player is worth signing'."