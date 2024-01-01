AC Milan director Ibrahimovic discusses Morata deal; assures no Maximilian favouritism

AC Milan director Zlatan Ibrahimovic has lifted the lid on convincing Alvaro Morata to make the move.

The former Atletico Madrid striker signed for Milan this week.

Ibrahimovic said, "I told him that Milan is an ideal place as there will be players like Pulisic, Leao, Okafor, Chukwueze, Loftus-Cheek around him. We just want to make him happy, so he will perform at his best.

"I don’t know a player who isn’t happy here, you just have to concentrate on football. We are super confident and super happy, we welcome him with open arms, he just has to be himself."

On son Maximilian signing a pro deal, he added: “I would have two different answers, as a father and as a director… It’s not easy for him, he has to earn everything, as long as he is happy I will support him 100%. I hope he makes his dreams come true, I will judge him by my role as with everyone else."