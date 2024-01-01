Tribal Football
Most Read
Newcastle fail to get £20M compensation fee for Ashworth
Souness bashes Man Utd captain Fernandes in latest interview
Man Utd pair Rashford, Malacia in nasty car crash with hospital visit needed
De Gea set to choose Italian club in HUGE move

AC Milan director Ibrahimovic discusses Morata deal; assures no Maximilian favouritism

AC Milan director Ibrahimovic discusses Morata deal; assures no Maximilian favouritism
AC Milan director Ibrahimovic discusses Morata deal; assures no Maximilian favouritism
AC Milan director Ibrahimovic discusses Morata deal; assures no Maximilian favouritismAC Milan/Getty
AC Milan director Zlatan Ibrahimovic has lifted the lid on convincing Alvaro Morata to make the move.

The former Atletico Madrid striker signed for Milan this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ibrahimovic said, "I told him that Milan is an ideal place as there will be players like Pulisic, Leao, Okafor, Chukwueze, Loftus-Cheek around him. We just want to make him happy, so he will perform at his best.

"I don’t know a player who isn’t happy here, you just have to concentrate on football. We are super confident and super happy, we welcome him with open arms, he just has to be himself."

On son Maximilian signing a pro deal, he added: “I would have two different answers, as a father and as a director… It’s not easy for him, he has to earn everything, as long as he is happy I will support him 100%. I hope he makes his dreams come true, I will judge him by my role as with everyone else."

Mentions
Serie AMorata AlvaroIbrahimovic MaximilianAC Milan
Related Articles
Spain coach De la Fuente wants AC Milan signing Morata to play on
Azpilicueta admits Atletico Madrid contract doubts; sad for Morata exit
Atletico Madrid captain Koke: Morata? We need players to be 100% committed