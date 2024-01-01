Tribal Football
AC Milan chief Ibra denies Kia issues over Man Utd target Zirkzee
AC Milan director Zlatan Ibrahimovic insists there's no issues with agent Kia Joorabchian.

It's been suggested Joorabchian's commission has proved the main reason why Milan have pulled out of the running for Bologna striker Josh Zirkzee. The Dutchman is now expected to join Manchester United.

But Ibrahimovic said at coach Paulo Fonseca's presentation this morning: "Never disappointed: there is reality and there are rumours. There is an agent that solves and an agent that creates problems.

"In the case of Kia, it is neither one nor the other. The rumors that have been circulating are not the reality. For what we want, we have an idea."

On the same topic, Fonseca added: "Zlatan has said everything. I don't really like talking about this topic... We haven't closed the player, but the player we want is very clear and we hope to close him as soon as possible."

