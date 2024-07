Ibrahimovic admits Milan out of race for Man Utd target Zirkzee

AC Milan director Zlatan Ibrahimovic admits they're out of the race for Bologna striker Josh Zirkzee.

Milan have been competing with Manchester United for the Dutchman.

But Ibrahimovic has now conceded: "Zirkzee? It’s the past for us.

"We already have the new striker in mind but I’m not gonna tell you the name.”

United are ready to meet Zirkzee's €40m buyout clause in his Bologna contract this week.