Man Utd boss Ten Hag 'in daily contact' with Zirkzee

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is in daily contact with Bologna striker Josh Zirkzee.

United are competing with AC Milan for the Holland striker.

But transfer expert Fabrizio said on Kick Off: “Nothing has changed. And this gives an idea of ​​how complicated the operation has become. In the sense that we continue to wait, to procrastinate, but today Milan is not meeting Zirkzee’s requests. Very high commissions that Milan does not want to meet in any way.

“Ten Hag has renewed his contract with Manchester United and calls Zirkzee almost every day. United are thinking very hard about it. At the moment they still don’t have the definitive green light for the operation, but Zirkzee is one of the names on the list. For United to spend 40 million in clause plus all the additional costs, which are more complicated for our clubs, is certainly not a feat.

"The Red Devils are certainly the favourite team today. Milan are still there, but the only way to close this operation for Milan is if the player’s agent gives up on his requests."

