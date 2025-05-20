AC Milan board consider naming new football director this week

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
AC Milan board could name their new football director this week.

TMW says Igli Tare is now firming as the preferred choice for Milan.

It had appeared former Tottenham and Juventus football director Fabio Paratici would land the job, but talks collapsed earlier this month.

Now Tare is emerging as the appointment Milan's powerbrokers want to make.

The former Lazio sporting director left the Rome club in 2023 after 15 years inside the club and hasn't returned to football since. Tare had been speaking with Milan in parallel with Paratici, with negotiations intensifying in recent weeks.

Tare will be granted control of transfers and also negotiating responsibilities.

 

