Como keeper Reina announces retirement

Como goalkeeper Pepe Reina has announced he's hanging up the gloves.

Reina, now 42, says Friday night's clash with Inter Milan will be his last.

"A very beautiful career is coming to an end, a very full life," Reina told Movistar+. "I feel very fortunate for what I’ve experienced.

"It’s been many years… I didn’t expect it, but I think the time has come and I feel like bringing it to a close here."

Reina moved to Como last summer from Villarreal. Among the clubs he played for have been Liverpool, AC Milan, Aston Villa and Napoli.