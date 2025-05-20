Tribal Football
Most Read
Bournemouth suffer Scott injury blow before Manchester City clash
Rooney calls for Man Utd to bring back iconic goalkeeper: I'd sign David de Gea back...
Xabi makes major Modric request ahead of first day at Real Madrid
Man City drop out of the race for Leverkusen star Wirtz as Liverpool deal looks likely

Como keeper Reina announces retirement

Carlos Volcano
Como keeper Reina announces retirement
Como keeper Reina announces retirementMassimiliano Carnabuci/Ipa Sport / Zuma Press / Profimedia
Como goalkeeper Pepe Reina has announced he's hanging up the gloves.

Reina, now 42, says Friday night's clash with Inter Milan will be his last.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"A very beautiful career is coming to an end, a very full life," Reina told Movistar+. "I feel very fortunate for what I’ve experienced. 

"It’s been many years… I didn’t expect it, but I think the time has come and I feel like bringing it to a close here."

Reina moved to Como last summer from Villarreal. Among the clubs he played for have been Liverpool, AC Milan, Aston Villa and Napoli.

Mentions
Serie AReina PepeInterAC MilanAston VillaLiverpoolVillarrealFootball Transfers
Related Articles
STUNNER! Klopp reaches agreement with Roma
Marseille president Longoria confirms Inter Milan target Henrique will be sold
Boban: Szoboszlai wanted to join AC Milan; everything was agreed