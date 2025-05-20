Tribal Football
Most Read
Bournemouth suffer Scott injury blow before Manchester City clash
Rooney calls for Man Utd to bring back iconic goalkeeper: I'd sign David de Gea back...
STUNNER! Klopp reaches agreement with Roma
Man City drop out of the race for Leverkusen star Wirtz as Liverpool deal looks likely

Lazio president Lotito: Pedro will decide whether to continue

Carlos Volcano
Lazio president Lotito: Pedro will decide whether to continue
Lazio president Lotito: Pedro will decide whether to continueČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO
Lazio president Claudio Lotito says he wants Pedro to play on next season.

However, Lotito insists the final decision will be left to the veteran attacker about a new 12 month contract.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Lotito told Il Messaggero: "I do not understand how Roma let such a champion slip away and it will be up to him to decide whether to continue or not."

After Pedro's brace in their draw with Inter Milan on Sunday, Lazio coach Marco Baroni also said: "He had slipped a bit and I put him back at the centre of the project because he is a model of professionalism and always gives his all.

"Just to explain his greatness: he had a small problem with a tendon and realised that perhaps he should come on during the match. A player like that is a model."

Mentions
Serie APedroLazioFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Baroni proud of his Lazio after Inter Milan draw: Europe still alive
Arsenal's first deal of the summer revealed as defender prepares for permanent exit
Ex-Lazio chief Tare talks up AC Milan move