Lazio president Lotito: Pedro will decide whether to continue

Lazio president Claudio Lotito says he wants Pedro to play on next season.

However, Lotito insists the final decision will be left to the veteran attacker about a new 12 month contract.

Advertisement Advertisement

Lotito told Il Messaggero: "I do not understand how Roma let such a champion slip away and it will be up to him to decide whether to continue or not."

After Pedro's brace in their draw with Inter Milan on Sunday, Lazio coach Marco Baroni also said: "He had slipped a bit and I put him back at the centre of the project because he is a model of professionalism and always gives his all.

"Just to explain his greatness: he had a small problem with a tendon and realised that perhaps he should come on during the match. A player like that is a model."